The classic 1985 comedy Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure not only cemented the fact that The Alamo doesn’t have a basement into the minds of its audience, but it also taught people the joy and wonder of Rube Goldberg machines. The film starts with Pee-Wee Herman waking up, getting dressed, saying good morning to his dog, and beginning his breakfast routine by lighting a candle. That simple act kick starts a complicated breakfast-making machine that cracks eggs, flips pancakes, cooks bacon, and results in a smiley face breakfast that is undoubtedly the perfect way to start any day. While Pee-Wee’s Rube Goldberg machine set the bar extremely high, a new version shared online involving a ping pong ball’s journey through a house comes pretty close to meeting that standard.

In a video shared on Reddit by user taylor2121, a ping-pong ball is putted uphill on an indoor green towards a hole.

While the shot misses, the ball rolls back down the slope and sets out on a long, impressive journey. The ball bounces off two bumpers and rolls down a flight of stairs, following a path laid out for it across a ladder, three stools, a pair of Crocs, jumping across upturned pots, and finally heading down a second flight of stairs. The ball continues down, traveling a track to knock over dominoes, across a ping pong table, and rolling towards its destiny.

No spoilers, but if you’re building a Rube Goldberg machine—or playing a game of beer pong, just know the bar has been raised.

Contact us at editors@time.com.