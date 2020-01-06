On Jan. 5, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honors its picks for the top movies, TV shows and performances of the previous year at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Among the top Golden Globe nominees on the movie side are Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. On the TV side, HBO’s Chernobyl and the Netflix series Unbelievable and The Crown lead the pack.

The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, kick off this year’s awards season, which will culminate with the Oscars on Feb. 9. Several of last year’s Golden Globe winners, including Regina King, Mahershala Ali, Rami Malek and Alfonso Cuarón, went on to win Academy Awards.

Below, see all the winners of the 2020 Golden Globes, updating live throughout the evening.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Irishman

Marriage Story

1917

Joker

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Rocketman

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Lion King

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Cynthia Ervio, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, Parasite

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Thomas Newman, 1917

Randy Neman, Marriage Story

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“Beautiful Ghosts” Cats

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” Frozen II

“Spirit” The Lion King

“Stand Up” Harriet

Best Television Series (Drama)

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)

The Farewell

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Parasite

Les Misérables

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series or Motion Picture)

Christopher Abbot, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series or Motion Picture)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelieveable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Meritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Series (Comedy)

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Supporting Actress (Television)

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Supporting Actor (Television)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

Contact us at editors@time.com.