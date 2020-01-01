Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share New Year's Message and New Photo of Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a heartfelt message on Instagram that featured a new photo of their son.

In the Instagram post, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished everyone a Happy New Year and said that they “loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year.”

The video post showed a variety of pictures of the couple and their appearances throughout the year.

2019 was a big year for the couple as they welcomed their newborn son, Archie, who was featured in a new photo at the end of the video. Archie was born on May in May, about a year after the couple wed at Windsor Castle.

The New Year’s message comes about a week after the threesome opted to skip the Royal Family 2019 Christmas celebration, announcing that they would spend “extended family time” with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

