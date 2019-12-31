When the clock hits midnight on Jan. 1, 2020, a new decade begins. As New Yorkers prepare for the ball to drop in Times Square and folks across the U.S. are going about their Tuesday activities, other cities worldwide are already celebrating New Year’s Eve.
In Australia, revelers celebrated the moment with fireworks by the Sydney Opera House and above Melbourne’s skyline. Many in Seoul saw paper lanterns. Singapore’s luxurious Marina Bay celebrated with fireworks. In Hong Kong, pro-democracy protests continued.
Here, see how different cities around the world marked New Year’s 2020.
Sydney, Australia
Sixteen hours ahead of New York, the clock struck midnight and a new decade began in Australia at 8 a.m. EST. Fireworks lit up the sky behind the Sydney Opera House.
Melbourne, Australia
Southwest of Sydney, the city of Melbourne lit up for 2020 at midnight, too.
Tokyo, Japan
The decade began in Japan at 10 a.m. EST The new year is special in Japanese culture as it is considered a time to pray for one’s family.
Seoul, South Korea
Lanterns were lit up in Seoul to mark the new decade at 10 a.m. EST.
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protest movement didn’t slow down for New Year’s Eve, where the new year began at 11 a.m. EST.
Singapore
Fireworks at Marina Bay drew huge crowds in Singapore, when the day changed at 11 a.m. EST.
Bangkok, Thailand
12 hours ahead of New York, the new year was counted down in Bangkok outside of a shopping mall at 12 p.m. EST.
Moscow, Russia
Celebratory fireworks went off in Moscow at 4 p.m. EST.
Istanbul, Turkey
The July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge lit up in red and blue as fireworks soared high above for the new year at 4 p.m. EST.
Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan’s capital city celebrated the new year at 11 a.m. EST, 13 hours ahead of New York.