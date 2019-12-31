Citing 'Really Decent Republicans That Are Out There Still,' Joe Biden Says He's Not Opposed to a GOP Running Mate in 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to the audience during a town hall on Nov. 21, 2019 in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Sean Rayford—Getty Images)
By Associated Press
9:24 AM EST

(EXETER, N.H.) — Former Vice President Joe Biden entertained the idea of choosing a Republican as a 2020 running mate as he campaigned Monday — though he conceded he didn’t have anyone specific in mind.

A voter told Biden during an event Monday afternoon in Exeter, New Hampshire, that her son had wondered if the Democratic presidential contender would consider choosing a Republican as a running mate. “The answer is, I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Biden said as the crowd laughed.

Biden went on to say there are “some really decent Republicans that are out there still,” before adding that “they’ve got to step up.”

At the start of Monday’s event, Biden reminded voters his goal is to unite the country. “I refuse to accept the proposition that we’ll be in a state of perpetual war with Republicans, because you can’t govern the country if that’s the case,” Biden said. “We are a democracy, and our democracy depends upon consensus. We have to be able to pull the country together.”

Biden is sometimes asked about possible running mates by voters on the campaign trail. During his answer Monday he noted that it was presumptuous to talk about the idea at this point in the campaign.

If he becomes the Democratic nominee, Biden said, he’d want to pick someone “simpatico” with him and his priorities, telling voters there are “a lot of qualified women,” and “a lot of qualified African Americans.”

“There’s a plethora of really qualified people,” Biden said.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

How Megan Thee Stallion's Summer 2019 Motto 'Hot Girl Summer' Set the Internet Ablaze
2

The Dark History of New Year's Day in American Slavery
3

Pantone's Color of the Year Is a Comforting Start to 2020. Here’s What to Know About the Choice
4

Here’s Everything New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE