Woman Jumps From Ferry Boat at Walt Disney World in Orlando

By Jasmine Aguilera
10:49 AM EST

A woman jumped from a ferry boat into the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. on Monday evening in an apparent suicide attempt, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tells TIME.

The 56-year-old woman received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. She was examined to determine if she met the qualifications to be involuntarily institutionalized, the sheriff’s office added, but did not clarify the results thereof.

Walt Disney World officials did not offer further comment on the incident.

Onlookers shared on social media that a rescue team saved the woman from the lagoon — a large man-made body of water that took the removal of 7 million cubic yards of earth to construct. The Orlando Sentinel reports that ferry boats are used to transport visitors from the Transportation and Ticket Center to the Magic Kingdom park.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line. In emergencies, call 911, or seek care from a local hospital or mental health provider.

Write to Jasmine Aguilera at jasmine.aguilera@time.com.

