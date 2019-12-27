Twitter Got Its Kwanzaa Emoji Wrong—And People Noticed

On the first day of Kwanzaa, Twitter unveiled an emoji of the Kinara, a symbol of the seven-day celebration that holds seven red, black and green candles. But Twitter users Thursday noticed an error— the Kinara emoji only had five candles in red, blue and green.

Twitter realized its error and corrected it, the company tells TIME, but declined to comment further on how the error occurred in the first place.

Kwanzaa has been celebrated every year since 1966. It was first introduced by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a professor of Africana studies at California State University, Long Beach, in order for Black Americans to celebrate African roots and ancestry.

Each candle represents a different principle: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Celebrations last from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

