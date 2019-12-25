Man Dead in Oklahoma City After 2-Hour Standoff at Fast Food Restaurant: Police

By Associated Press
1:46 PM EST

(OKLAHOMA CITY) — Two Oklahoma City police officers opened fire on a gun wielding man, killing him, after a two-hour standoff in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, police said.

Police Capt. Larry Withrow said the 60-year-old man who was killed Tuesday evening also shot and wounded a female hostage who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with him.

The man, identified as Elray Barber, died at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Withrow said. Her condition has improved and she is expected to be released from the hospital on Wednesday, he said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

“I do not know who fired first,” Withrow said. “The shots were very closely timed together between the suspect and the officers.”

The officers, Sgt. Clint Music, a 10-year veteran, and Kevin Kuhlman, who has three years of service, have been placed on administrative leave.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

3 Dead, Children Safe in Christmas Eve Murder Suicide
2

Here's Everything Open and Closed on Christmas
3

Why It's Not So Surprising That Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be at the Royal Family Christmas 2019 Celebration
4

Barack Obama Reveals His Annual Year-End Favorites List
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE