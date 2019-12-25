Ukraine Opens Criminal Probe, Arguing Russian Railway Illegally Brought People to Crimea

By Associated Press
11:04 AM EST

(MOSCOW) — Ukrainian officials opened a criminal probe Wednesday after a passenger train from Russia arrived in Crimea via a new Russian-built bridge, arguing that the train illegally carried people across the Ukrainian border.

Earlier this week Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the railway bridge to Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. He said 14 million passengers and about 13 million tons of cargo are expected to move across the bridge next year. The train arrived in Sevastopol from St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city.

Russia annexed Crimea on the grounds that residents of the peninsula voted to join up with Russia. The annexation elicited widespread international censure including U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia. Ukraine has blocked shipment of supplies via its territory to Crimea.

The Ukrainian government has repeatedly said the new bridge was built in violation of international laws. In October 2018, prosecutors opened a criminal case against the companies involved in its construction.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Here's Everything Open and Closed on Christmas
2

3 Dead, Children Safe in Christmas Eve Murder Suicide
3

Why Donald Trump Could Still Resign
4

Why It's Not So Surprising That Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Be at the Royal Family Christmas 2019 Celebration
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE