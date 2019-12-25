Nigerian Man Convicted of Child Sex Abuse Dies in ICE Custody

By Associated Press
1:29 AM EST

(SNOW HILL, Md.) — A Nigerian man died in federal immigration custody over the weekend, days after he was convicted of a sex offense and assault in Maryland.

Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland, according to a Monday news release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The official cause of death was not immediately determined, but authorities believe Akinyemi killed himself.

Akinyemi had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and was convicted last week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Officials said he entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.

He had been in ICE custody for less than 24 hours, authorities said.

