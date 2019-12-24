(THE COLONY, Texas) — A 19-year-old in Texas has been charged with capital murder after allegedly confessing to killing his pregnant sister, writing a fake suicide note in her name and leaving her body in an alley, authorities said Monday.

Officers arrested Eduardo Arevalo Sunday evening after finding the lifeless body of 23-year-old Viridiana Arevalo in The Colony, a Dallas suburb earlier in the day, according to city police. Viridiana had been reported missing five days earlier.

Arevalo allegedly killed his sister in their home on Dec. 16. During his confession, he told detectives he was embarrassed by her and believed she would not be a good mother, police spokesman Brian Lee said.

Arevalo initially drove his sister’s body somewhere outside the North Texas city where he felt it would not be found, according to a statement from The Colony police. But he allegedly retrieved the corpse early Sunday and brought it back to The Colony.

Police said video from the alley where Arevalo’s body was found helped them make the arrest.

Arevalo has not yet been arraigned and does not have an attorney, Lee said. He was being held in The Colony jail Monday,

Contact us at editors@time.com.