Royal Baby Archie Gets His Close-Up In Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2019 Christmas Card

Cute baby photos are always a Christmas gift, so here’s a present to the world from Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their 2019 Christmas card, and seven-month-old Archie is front and center.

The electronic card was shared by the Twitter account The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Tuesday morning, and a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed the card’s authenticity to TIME. The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust is a non-profit that aims to support and elevate young leaders across the Common Wealth; Prince Harry is the charity’s president.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” the card reads. A small note at the bottom of the card says the couple chose to have an electronic Christmas card this year.

They’re not the only members of the royal family who have released a Christmas card this year. Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles released a photo of him and his wife Camilla riding in a vintage car during a visit to Havana, Cuba, on the Clarence House instagram page.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year,” their card reads.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate have also sent out a Christmas card of their own, which shows the family of five perched on a motorcycle. Though it has not been shared publicly by Kensington Palace, People reports the card was first shared by a member of the Royal Air Force who was sent the card.

Baby Archie was born in May, so this is his Christmas card debut. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a Christmas card in 2018 which showed them at their wedding reception, silhouetted against fireworks.

The card’s release comes after the couple confirmed they’ll spend the holidays in Canada and miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement in November. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Markle lived in Canada for years while shooting the TV series Suits.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.