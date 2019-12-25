Here's Everything Open and Closed on New Year's 2020

Jan. 1 marks the beginning of a new year and a new decade. But as people worldwide craft resolutions for 2020, that doesn’t mean errands are out of the question.

New Year’s Day is a federally observed holiday in the U.S., but New Year’s Eve is not, so most stores will be open with limited hours on Dec. 31.

While many stores are closed for the U.S. national holiday of New Year’s Day, some will be staying open. So, whether you need to do some grocery shopping or just grab a coffee, there are many options.

As you prepare for the next decade, here are some stores open for business on New Year’s 2020.

What stores and restaurants are open on New Year’s Day 2020?

Target New Year’s Day Hours: Target stores are open until 9 p.m.

Walgreens New Year’s Day Hours: Walgreens stores will be open, but pharmacy and regular store hours may vary.

CVS New Year’s Day Hours: CVS locations will be open, but pharmacy hours vary by location.

Kohl’s New Year’s Day Hours: Hours vary by location, so confirm with your local Kohl’s.

Macy’s New Year’s Day Hours: The department store is open, but check your local Macy’s for their hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year’s Day Hours: Most Dick’s locations are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Starbucks New Year’s Day Hours: Select Starbucks locations will be open, but hours may vary.

Dunkin’ Donuts New Year’s Day Hours: Most locations will be open.

Applebee’s New Year’s Day Hours: Hours vary by location, but most restaurants will be open.

Will grocery stores will be open on New Year’s Day 2020?

Whole Foods New Year’s Day Hours: Many locations will be open with modified hours.

Stop and Shop New Year’s Day Hours: Stores are open normal hours.

Walmart New Year’s Day Hours: Walmart locations have regular hours.

Albertsons New Year’s Day Hours: Stores are open normal hours.

Safeway New Year’s Day Hours: Some Safeway locations will be closing early.

Will banks be open on New Year’s Day 2020?

New Year’s Day is a national holiday, meaning the Federal Reserve will be shut down. Nearly all banks will be closed on New Year’s Day 2020.

Will the post office be open on New Year’s Day 2020?

The U.S. Postal Service is closed on New Year’s Day every year. UPS and FedEx stores are also closed on New Year’s Day.

What stores are closed on New Year’s Day 2020?

Aldi

Costco

Sam’s Club

Trader Joe’s

Chipotle

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.