Amazon Prime Video has a slew of new content to start off the decade.
Troop Zero, an Amazon original movie, hits the streamer on Jan. 17. In the comedy film, elementary school outcasts go to great lengths to win a talent show. Directed by Bert & Bertie, Troop Zero has a star-studded cast, including Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps and Allison Janney.
Ilana Glazer of Broad City will debut her first standup special with Amazon on Jan. 3, in Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning.
On the darker side of things, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, a new docuseries examining Ted Bundy’s crimes in connection to his hatred for women, is available on Jan. 31.
And in addition to dozens of licensed movies newly available for streaming this month — including six Star Trek movies — Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, starring Antonio Banderas, is available to rent or buy on Jan. 21.
Here is everything available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in January 2020
Available Jan. 3
Bug Diaries: Season 1B
James May: Our Man in Japan: Season 1
Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper
Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning
Available Jan. 17
Troop Zero
Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1
Russell Peters: Deported
Rob Delaney: Jackie
Available Jan. 31
All or Nothing: CBF: Season 1
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer: Season 1
Available TBD
The Forgotten Army: Season 1
Here is everything available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020
Available Jan. 21
Black and Blue
Pain and Glory
Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020
Available Jan. 1
Amores Perros
Arbitrage
Captivity
Cinderfella
The Conspirator
Crisscross
Cube
Cube 2: Hypercube
Cube Zero
Dangerous Curves
Danny Collins
Dracula 3000
Drop Dead Sexy
Edge Of Darkness
Golden Gate
Gone
Kansas
Knowing
Last Rites
Mystery Team
P2
Pi
Sherlock Holmes
Shy People
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Swimming with Sharks
The Bellboy
The Final Cut
The Good Guy
The Goonies
The Patsy
The Pom Pom Girls
The Possession
The Tenant
Unforgettable
Available Jan. 3
Midsommar
Available Jan. 5
10 Minutes Gone
Available Jan. 6
Conan the Barbarian
Available Jan. 8
American Dreamer
Midnight Sun
Available Jan. 9
Meet Wally Sparks
Available Jan. 10
The Wedding Year
Available Jan. 17
The Skeleton Twins
Available Jan. 19
Miss Sloane
Available Jan. 23
The Prodigy
Available Jan. 30
Fighting with My Family