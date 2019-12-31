Amazon Prime Video has a slew of new content to start off the decade.

Troop Zero, an Amazon original movie, hits the streamer on Jan. 17. In the comedy film, elementary school outcasts go to great lengths to win a talent show. Directed by Bert & Bertie, Troop Zero has a star-studded cast, including Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan, Mike Epps and Allison Janney.

Ilana Glazer of Broad City will debut her first standup special with Amazon on Jan. 3, in Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning.

On the darker side of things, Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer, a new docuseries examining Ted Bundy’s crimes in connection to his hatred for women, is available on Jan. 31.

And in addition to dozens of licensed movies newly available for streaming this month — including six Star Trek movies — Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain and Glory, starring Antonio Banderas, is available to rent or buy on Jan. 21.

Here is everything available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in January 2020

Available Jan. 3

Bug Diaries: Season 1B

James May: Our Man in Japan: Season 1

Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

Ilana Glazer: The Planet Is Burning

Available Jan. 17

Troop Zero

Just Add Magic: Mystery City: Season 1

Russell Peters: Deported

Rob Delaney: Jackie

Available Jan. 31

All or Nothing: CBF: Season 1

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer: Season 1

Available TBD

The Forgotten Army: Season 1

Here is everything available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020

Available Jan. 21

Black and Blue

Pain and Glory

Here are the TV shows and movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in January 2020

Available Jan. 1

Amores Perros

Arbitrage

Captivity

Cinderfella

The Conspirator

Crisscross

Cube

Cube 2: Hypercube

Cube Zero

Dangerous Curves

Danny Collins

Dracula 3000

Drop Dead Sexy

Edge Of Darkness

Golden Gate

Gone

Kansas

Knowing

Last Rites

Mystery Team

P2

Pi

Sherlock Holmes

Shy People

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Swimming with Sharks

The Bellboy

The Final Cut

The Good Guy

The Goonies

The Patsy

The Pom Pom Girls

The Possession

The Tenant

Unforgettable

Available Jan. 3

Midsommar

Available Jan. 5

10 Minutes Gone

Available Jan. 6

Conan the Barbarian

Available Jan. 8

American Dreamer

Midnight Sun

Available Jan. 9

Meet Wally Sparks

Available Jan. 10

The Wedding Year

Available Jan. 17

The Skeleton Twins

Available Jan. 19

Miss Sloane

Available Jan. 23

The Prodigy

Available Jan. 30

Fighting with My Family

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.