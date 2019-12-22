Queen Elizabeth Attends Church as Prince Philip Remains in London Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh re-visit Broadlands to mark their wedding anniversary, in an image made available Nov. 18, 2007.
Tim Graham—Getty Images
By Associated Press
11:56 AM EST

(LONDON) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her country estate while her husband of 72 years, Prince Philip, remained in a London hospital Sunday.

Palace officials have not provided an update on the 98-year-old prince’s condition following the announcement Friday that he was being admitted to King Edward VII Hospital as a precaution due to a preexisting condition.

It is not clear if Philip will be released in time to join the rest of the royal family for Christmas at Sandringham, the queen’s country estate in Norfolk.

The queen has not altered her holiday routine and went to church Sunday as normal. The royal family is expected to attend another service on Christmas morning.

Buckingham Palace released a special holiday photo showing the queen making Christmas desserts with her son, Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George.

The three princes are, respectively, the first, second and third in line for the British throne.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Shark Attacks Surfer Off Southern California Coast in a 'Terrifying Situation': Coast Guard
2

Pug Photo Melts Down Internet for Being Simultaneously Cute and Creepy
3

Netflix’s The Witcher Is the Latest Disaster in a Year of Terrible Post-Game of Thrones Fantasy TV
4

Bushfires Rage Outside Every Major City in Australia
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE