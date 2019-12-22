Here's Everything Open and Closed on Christmas 2019

While Christmas is a time for many to celebrate with family and friends, the whole world doesn’t shut down for the holiday. Throughout the U.S., there are dozens of stores, pharmacies and restaurants staying open on Tuesday and Wednesday.
And if you have to sneak away from the family for a bit, whether to grab a coffee or pick up a last minute gift, we won’t tell Santa.
From Walmart and Target, to Chipotle and Starbucks, TIME has you covered. Here are many of the stores and restaurants open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas 2019.
What stores are open on Christmas Eve 2019?
Target Christmas Eve Hours: Target locations have normal hours on Christmas Eve.
Walmart Christmas Eve Hours: Most stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but check your local store for specific hours.
Macy’s Christmas Eve Hours: Macy’s stores will close early on Christmas Eve and remained closed through the holiday.
Stop & Shop Christmas Eve Hours: Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores are open until 7 p.m. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut stores are open until 6 p.m. All pharmacies will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Publix Christmas Eve Hours: Publix stores will close at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Wegmans Christmas Eve Hours: Stores are open until 6 p.m.
Sam’s Club Christmas Eve Hours: Sam’s Club is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lowe’s Christmas Eve Hours: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
CVS Christmas Eve Hours: Check your local store to confirm pharmacy and store hours.
Walgreens Christmas Eve Hours: Stores will be open on Christmas Eve.
Rite Aid Christmas Eve Hours: Many locations are open for Christmas Eve.
Whole Foods Christmas Eve Hours: Most locations will be open with modified hours, so check online to see when you can stop by.
Chipotle Christmas Eve Hours: Chipotle holiday hours vary by location, but most restaurants will be open.
Denny’s Christmas Eve Hours: All locations will be open.
Dunkin’ Donuts Christmas Eve Hours: Most locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but confirm hours with your local Dunkin’.
Starbucks Christmas Eve Hours: Some stores will be open for the holidays, so check with your local Starbucks.
Will banks be open on Christmas 2019?
The Federal Reserve recognizes Christmas Day as a national holiday, so banks nationwide will be closed on Wednesday. Christmas Eve, however, is not a holiday recognized by the Federal Reserve, so some may be open.
Will the post office be open on Christmas 2019?
The U.S. Postal Service is open on Christmas Eve, but closed on Christmas. UPS stores will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, but are also shut down on Christmas. Fedex stores have modified Christmas Eve hours and are closed on Christmas.
What stores are open on Christmas Day 2019?
Whole Foods Christmas Hours: Many stores will be open with limited hours.
Stop & Shop Christmas Hours: New York City, Long Island and New Jersey stores are open until 6 p.m.
Albertsons Christmas Hours: Most stores are open with limited hours on Christmas Day.
CVS Christmas Hours: Many locations will stay open on the holiday, but check with your local store to confirm pharmacy and store hours.
Walgreens Christmas Hours: Most Walgreens locations are open for Christmas, but hours vary by location.
Rite Aid Christmas Hours: Many locations will be open on Christmas, but you should confirm with your local store.
7-Eleven Christmas Hours: 7-Eleven is ready to serve you a big gulp on Wednesday.
Wawa Christmas Hours: Wawa locations are open for Christmas.
Denny’s Christmas Hours: All locations will be open.
Dunkin’ Donuts Christmas Hours: While most Dunkin’ shops are open for the holidays, hours vary by location.
Starbucks Christmas Hours: Hours vary by location.
Macy’s Christmas Hours: Macy’s stores are open on Christmas Eve until 6 p.m.
What stores are closed on Christmas 2019?
Target: All Target stores are closed on Christmas.
Walmart: Christmas is one of the few holidays on which Walmart shuts down.
Macy’s: The department store is closed for Christmas.
Stop & Shop: All pharmacies are closed. Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York stores (outside NYC and Long Island) are closed.
Sam’s Club: Stores are closed on Christmas.
Costco: Locations are closed for Christmas.
Publix: Publix stores are closed on Christmas.
Wegmans: Wegmans is closed for Christmas.
Trader Joe’s: The grocer is closed for the holiday.
Lowe’s: All Lowe’s locations are closed on Christmas.
Pizza Hut: Most Pizza Hut locations are closed on Christmas so that “team members can celebrate with their families,” a spokesperson told TIME.
Chipotle Christmas Hours: Most Chipotle locations will be closed.