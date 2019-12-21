Las Vegas Apartment Complex Fire Kills 6, Injures 13

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Fire Department, firefighters work the scene of a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Fire Department — AP
By Associated Press
2:38 PM EST

LAS VEGAS — Six people were killed and 13 injured after a fire Saturday morning in a three-story apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

The fire department earlier said five of the injured were in critical condition and that several residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. Several jumped and were injured, the department said.

The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. A fire official said it appears to have been accidental.

Homicide and coroner investigators were at the scene but that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas, the fire department said.

The department said 30-35 people were displaced and the Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance.

No firefighters were injured.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE