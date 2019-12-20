1 Injury Reported as 2 Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Cozumel, Mexico

At least one person was injured as two Carnival cruise ships slowly collided into one other on Friday morning off the coast of the Mexican island of Cozumel.

Footage of the incident, captured by passengers on land and on a cruise ship nearby, shows the Carnival Glory crashing into the end of Carnival Legend. A spokesperson for the cruise line tells TIME Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” said Chelsea Stromfeld, a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson in a statement to TIME.

According to Stromfeld, only one minor injury has been reported that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from a dining room on Carnival Glory.

One onlooker, Ty Harris, who recorded the incident from the doc, could be heard yelling in shock. “Holy sh-t,” he shouted. “Someone could have died.”

Here are a few other recordings of the incident.

