Christianity Today, Top Evangelical Publication, Argues Trump Should Be 'Removed From Office'

An editorial published Thursday in Christianity Today, a leading Evangelical publication, has endorsed the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump from the office of the Presidency, arguing that the impeachment hearings have shown that his conduct both violated the Constitution and was “profoundly immoral.”

Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli also noted that while the publication has previously reserved judgment on Trump’s presidency, “it’s time to call a spade a spade, to say that no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”

Galli, who announced earlier this fall that he stepping down in January, also pointed to the President’s Twitter account, noting that “with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”

Trump’s support among Evangelicals has been widely credited with helping to boost him to the Presidency, but many critics have argued that the community’s willingness to overlook what many consider his blatant violation of moral principles that conservative Christians hold dear — including infamous affairs and repeated divorces — is a sign that they are increasingly willing to compromise ethical principles to gain a political advantage.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

But in the editorial published less than 24 hours after Trump’s impeachment, Christianity Today — which was founded by the Evangelical icon Billy Graham — argued that this position is no longer acceptable.

It criticized other Evangelicals who are willing to overlook his failings in the name of political goals, arguing the need to remove him from office “is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments” and that giving Trump’s conduct a pass could fundamentally wound Evangelical Christianity. Many Evangelicals have long supported the President. As of March, about 69% of white evangelical Protestants said that they approve of Trump’s handling of the Presidency; about 81% of white Evangelicals voted for the President in 2016, according to Pew.

“To the many evangelicals who continue to support Mr. Trump in spite of his blackened moral record, we might say this: Remember who you are and whom you serve. Consider how your justification of Mr. Trump influences your witness to your Lord and Savior. Consider what an unbelieving world will say if you continue to brush off Mr. Trump’s immoral words and behavior in the cause of political expediency. If we don’t reverse course now, will anyone take anything we say about justice and righteousness with any seriousness for decades to come?” the editorial said.

The publication acknowledged that while Democrats’ motives for impeachment are suspect because they have “had it out” for the President from the beginning, the evidence is “unambiguous” that Trump “abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath.”

While the editorial further noted that the publication previously reserved judgement on Trump because “patient charity must come first,” it said that it has come time to take action because the situation is about to “crash down on the reputation of evangelical religion and on the world’s understanding of the gospel.” It noted that it had previously endorsed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton after finding that he had been “morally unable to lead.”

“Unfortunately, the words that we applied to Mr. Clinton 20 years ago apply almost perfectly to our current president.”

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.