At Least 3 People Injured in Shooting at Rhode Island Apartment Complex, Authorities Say

At least three people were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Westerly, R.I., according to a Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.

Waverly Public Schools were on lockdown beginning at 10:30 a.m., according to the school district’s Facebook page. By 12:40 p.m., the district was notified by Westerly Police that it was clear to lift the lockdown.

“Our students and staff could not have been more appropriate in their response to this situation and the Westerly Police were as usual outstanding in their response, communications and support,” wrote superintendent Mark Garceau in the post.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey and the Rhode Island State Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

According to the Providence Journal, the shooting took place at a senior housing complex.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

