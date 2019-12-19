Pug X-Ray Photo Melts Down Internet for Being Simultaneously Cute and Creepy

A pet parent brought his little pug dog to the vet, and now the X-ray taken at the office has melting down the internet for being both cute and eye-popping to say the least.

“My friend’s pug went to the vet,” comedian Andy Richter tweeted along with the picture, which is really bracingly something to behold.

The eyes look very bulging from this perspective, and the odd visual has garnered more than 121,000 likes in a day’s time. According to Richter, this was just a routine coronal scan. But the internet has reacted accordingly as it is won’t to do.

“Why does this look like a scan of Darth Vader,” one user tweeted. “Great Christmas idea for the kids room. Thinking ceiling,” another chimed in.

People have also questioned whether this image is really a pug as well. And of course, people shared their own bracing scans of dogs.

At any rate, here the little guy is.

According to Richter, as luck would have it, the pug has a clean bill have health. May he enjoy all the perks that come with online overnight stardom.

And this dog knows he’s famous too, as this update tells us.

“I let my friend know his dog has gone viral, and he told her,” Richter later wrote.

Write to Ashley Hoffman at Ashley.Hoffman@time.com.