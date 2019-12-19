U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows and Ally of President Trump Won't Seek Reelection

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) shake hands as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — Republican congressman Mark Meadows, a top ally to President Donald Trump, said Thursday that he won’t seek reelection.

In a statement, the North Carolina congressman said he struggled with the decision and came to it after discussion with his family. His announcement comes just a day after the U.S. House voted to impeach Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

“My work with President Trump and his administration is only beginning. This President has accomplished incredible results for the country in just three years, and I’m fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come,” Meadows said in the statement. “I’ve always said Congress is a temporary job, but the fight to return Washington, DC to its rightful owner, We The People, has only just begun.”

Meadows, one of the most conservative members of the House, is a leader of the House Freedom Caucus and one of Trump’s staunchest defenders.

