Republican Congressman Suggests Trump Is Being Treated Worse Than Jesus Amid Impeachment Debate

A Republican lawmaker compared President Donald Trump to Jesus Christ during a debate on the House floor ahead of a vote on two articles of impeachment expected to take place Wednesday evening.

Amid hours of contentious debate between lawmakers, Rep. Barry Loudermilk made waves when he claimed Jesus was treated more fairly before his crucifixion than Trump has been treated throughout the impeachment process.

“When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” said Loudermilk, who represents Georgia’s 11th congressional district. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this President in this process.”

The comparison between Trump and Jesus was swiftly met with loud criticism and jokes on Twitter.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also commented, while telling reporters she hadn’t specifically seen Loudermilk’s claim. “I think the President is being treated very unfairly and I wish that weren’t the case,” she said, adding, “I don’t like many Jesus comparisons.”

Hyperbolic comparisons continued throughout the debate. Following Loudermilk’s comments, Rep. Mike Kelly drew a connection to the attack on Pearl Harbor as he accused Democrats of seeking impeachment against Trump because they are “blinded” by “hate” of the president.

“On December 7, 1941, a horrific act happened in the United States, and it’s one that President Roosevelt said, ‘This is a date that will live in infamy,'” Kelly, a Republican representing Pennsylvania’s 16th district, said. “Today, December 18th, 2019 is another date that will live in infamy.”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.