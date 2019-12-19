For centuries, Star Street in Bethlehem—believed to be the path taken by Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to the Church of the Nativity—was a bustling hub for craftsmen, workshops, and souvenir stores. It was the center of Palestine’s mother-of-pearl industry in the late 19th century until it crumbled a century later amid a tide of global economic stagnation. Star Street fell into decline, particularly after Bethlehem, a small town of 25,000 in the West Bank, was besieged by Israeli troops at the height of the Second Intifada (or Palestinian uprising) in 2002.

But now Star Street is being restored—and with Christmas just around the corner, Palestinians are hoping that visitors and pilgrims will make their way in large numbers to celebrate Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem. Christmas is the most popular time for visitors; this season alone, the city’s mayor expects 1.4 million tourists in Bethlehem. “I have been mayor for 2.5 years. I have celebrated Christmas for three seasons and each season, [celebrations] are more organized and more attractive for the local community and for tourists,” says the city’s mayor, Anton Salman.

Since 2017, the numbers of tourists have been on the rise, explains Salman. Bethlehem has especially grown into a hub for pilgrims who visit the Church of the Nativity, which marks the site of Jesus’ birthplace. And this season, Palestinians are looking to capitalize on the ongoing restoration of important historical and religious sites.

“The reconstruction of Star Street will be done before Christmas,” says George al-Ama, a researcher who specializes in Palestinian cultural history. The street “was recently used by the Custos of the Holy Land who came to Bethlehem carrying a relic from the Vatican.” The artifact — a piece of wood thought to be from Jesus’ manger — is being celebrated by Palestinians, who are excited it’s back just in time for Christmas and hopeful it will attract more pilgrims to the city this festive season.

Main doors of Mosaic centre in Bethlehem and a view of the Star Street in Bethlehem, West Bank on April 6, 2019. Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Bethlehemites are also gearing up for the Christmas period with a newly renovated Church of the Nativity, which has undergone restorations since 2013 to its leaky roof, tattered windows, and covered mosaics.

“We completed the consolidations of the Narthex — the entrance of the church — the roof and then we started with the external wall facades, wall mosaic, wooden Architrave and internal plastering and columns, floor mosaics and currently we are [working on] the marble tiles,” explains Afif Tweimeh, a Palestinian engineer overlooking the restoration work.

The renovations helped the team uncover several images of Jesus, angels and saints. Workers also found a small baptisimal font within a larger vessel that Tweimeh believes was used to baptize babies.

“Every day in this project is a special day. This was especially [true] when we were restoring the wall mosaics. From here to there you can see different shapes,” he said, referring to 1,300-square feet of wall space. “It was just amazing.”

Priests pray in the Grotto of the Church of the Nativity, the site where Christians believe Jesus was born, in the West Bank holy city of Bethlehem on December 18, 2019. Musa Al Shaer—AFP via Getty Images

But Bethlehem has not reached its full potential as a tourist destination, says Fadi Kattan, a popular Palestinian chef. “Tourism is not aid. Tourism is a development tool,” he adds, highlighting that unskilled Palestinians can find jobs much more easily in the tourism business. “The only sector in this country where we can deal with unemployment of people who [don’t] have formal education is tourism.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

As a boy, Kattan used to play in a forest near his home in Bethlehem, filled with thyme, a prickly plant locally known as akoub, and other herbs. Today, Kattan, 41, can no longer forage that area for the indigenous spices used in the dishes he prepares for visitors. The forest has gone, replaced by an Israeli settlement.

Kattan runs Fawda, a gourmet restaurant at Hosh al-Syrian, a guest house he also operates just a few blocks away from the Church of the Nativity. This Christmas, he’s expecting a full house, but there are many obstacles in ensuring his guests have a merry one.

“We have no access to a lot of our own resources,” he says. “Most of the farmers [I get my produce from] are in villages just outside of Bethlehem. I have no guarantee of getting [the produce] delivered every day,” because of Israeli checkpoints and hindrances to movement, he explains. Bethlehem is only five miles from Jerusalem, is hemmed by Israeli settlements and disconnected from the Holy City by a 479 mile-long separation wall.

Even some delicacies that are popular on Palestinian dinner tables are forbidden from being harvested because Israel considers them protected plants.

“Israel has forbidden us from foraging akoub, a little delicacy [you find] in a very short season,” Kattan says. “The Israelis say it’s forbidden for us to pick it because it’s an endangered species, while at the same time in Israel, it is being picked and sold on their markets. This double standard is a problem.”

Kattan says Bethlehem needs to find its identity outside the Christmas period. “We need to offer something that’s cultural…and combines a bit of the spiritual,” he said. “Bethlehem has enormous potential. Our potential is forbidden for us to exploit, because of the Israeli settlements and the separation wall,” that cuts Bethlehem from its twin city, Jerusalem.

When the Oslo agreement was signed between the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel in 1993, there were 40-50,000 settlers living in the Bethlehem area, according to Suhail Khalilieh, head of the settlement monitoring department at ARIJ, a local research institute.

“From that time on, Israel has built more than 30,000 housing units,” he said, adding that the number of settlers today is approximately 165,000, quadrupling in size over the past two decades. “Bethlehem will [see] at least double this number within the next decade if nothing changes.” Approximately 51 miles of the wall is erected on Bethlehem land, leaving “about 27% of the area off limits to the Palestinians,” Khalilieh says.

And because of access, it’s not always easy to promote Bethlehem as a tourist destination or to capitalize on its historical and religious sites. “Tourist buses have to queue at the Israeli checkpoint and come from there to Bethlehem,” George Rishmawi, a Palestinian tourism expert. “It’s not very easy to visit Bethlehem; many people try to avoid it for this reason.”

When tourists do come, they spend only a few hours in the city, mainly visiting the Church of the Nativity, before heading back to Israel. Some Palestinians believe this is problematic, as it creates a disconnect between Bethlehem and its people.

“It reflects a Christian theology in which [many] look at our land but don’t look at the people, communities and history,” said Rev. Munther Isaac, Lutheran pastor of Bethlehem. “If you look at travel itineraries, they follow biblical sites only, as if nothing happened in time from the year 33 AD until today—as if no one lived here, as if no culture developed here.”

Despite the long-standing issues hampering tourism in Bethlehem, positive changes on the ground have seen the number of Bethlehem’s hotels expand. Days before Christmas eve, Manger Square is abuzz with tourists taking selfies by the newly lit tree erected by the municipality.

“I believe this year will be an attractive season for tourists,” Salma says. “We are hoping that despite the hardships, this season will be better than before. Some people have fears because of the occupation. But the city is quiet, calm. There’s nothing to be afraid of.”

Contact us at editors@time.com.