'A Very Cruel Act.' 15 Horses Found Fatally Shot in Eastern Kentucky

By Associated Press
12:06 PM EST

(PRESTONSBURG, Ky.) — At least 15 horses have been fatally shot at a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky, authorities said.

The horses were found on a site along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line, WYMT-TV reported Tuesday. A $500 reward is being offered for information on the shootings.

Tonya Conn with Dumas Rescue, an animal rescue group, said the dead horses were scattered over a large area and it appears they were hunted.

“Seeing them gunned down is … beyond horrific,” Conn said.

Authorities said some of the horses were young and some were pregnant.

“This is very inhumane and it’s a very cruel act of somebody who just apparently had nothing else to do or whatever just to go back on a strip job and shoot down horses who were, one of them obviously was feeding, had grass in its mouth,” Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt said. “It looked like a battlefield for just horses.”

Hunt said the person responsible could face animal cruelty charges at a minimum.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

What to Know About the U.S. Presidents Who’ve Been Impeached
2

'Kombucha Girl' Talks Life After Going TikTok Viral
3

Why Your 2020 New Year's Health or Fitness Resolution Might be Proven Outdated by 2030
4

Veteran Iowa Republican Switches Parties, Citing Trump
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE