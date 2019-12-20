For transgender and gender-nonconforming people, going home for the holidays can be a fraught experience — as can any family get-togethers or social interactions. But a new ad campaign from beauty company Pantene and LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD reminds that their families (or chosen families) can play a big part in making them feel welcome as their true selves.

“Pantene is setting the standard for authentic inclusion of LGBTQ people and stories among brands that transcend industries,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of GLAAD. “LGBTQ stories need to be told by brands outside of Pride month and Pantene is demonstrating a real commitment to LGBTQ storytelling with this moving holiday video. Especially around the holidays when too many LGBTQ people feel isolated, it’s so important to remind community members who celebrate with families –— chosen or otherwise — that they are beautiful.”

The ads feature the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles singing the holiday classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and tells the stories of a series of trans and gender nonconforming people as they travel to their version of “home” for the holidays. Each explains what it meant for them to be accepted by their family — or a chosen family (close bonds which queer people cultivate to replace a possibly unsupportive biological family).

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

As the ads were created by Pantene, which has used social justice issues in ad campaigns before, those featured emphasize why choosing to grow out their hair — or to cut it off — was significant to them as part of the journey to expressing their own individual identity.

One ad features Miliana, or “Lana,” a trans woman who grew up in Haines City, Florida. Lana explains that growing out her hair became an important part of her transition — as well as a point of contention with her father.

“To me, my hair was like my strength, my femininity, it was my character,” Lana says. “My dad was not a fan of me growing my hair out. He ended up shaving my head bald, and that was a very tough time for me. To lose something that meant the world to me in an instant, I thought that was kind of where things were going to be and he would never come around.”

Lana says that her father told her he would never accept her. But five years later, she says, he called her “his daughter” and “baby girl.” At last, she says, she feels she can go home for the holidays and feel welcome.

“Now, to go home for the holidays means that I have sense of community and family. It’s just an amazing sense of comfort to be back. I just feel like that’s where my heart is.”

A lack fo family support can have serious consequences for transgender people. LGBTQ advocates say that while support from families can be a major factor in the well-being of transgender people, especially trans youth, a lack of support can be a major source of suffering. Advocates say that rejection can put people at risk of mental health issues, behavioral problems and homelessness; transgender people, especially transgender women of color, are also particularly vulnerable to violence.

According to GLAAD, families can play an important part in helping their trans family members have a happy holiday season, and a positive relationship. The advocacy organization advises that family members should be prepared to check in with their trans relatives to ask how they can best be supportive — and be prepared to take action as an ally.

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.