January, the month for resolutions, is often seen as a time to hit the gym, read that new book and set some 2020 goals—not necessarily for binging Netflix from the couch. But with the number of new seasons of the streamer’s original series set to drop this month, it might be time to make an exception.
Grace and Frankie, Netflix’s Emmy-nominated series starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, returns for its sixth season on Jan. 15. Then, Sex Education‘s much anticipated second season hits the platform on Jan. 17.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, an adaptation of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, comes back for a third installment on Jan. 24, followed by the second half of BoJack Horseman‘s acclaimed sixth season on Jan. 31. “BoJack may be the most important—and beloved—animated series since The Simpsons,” TIME TV critic Judy Berman said of the series in October.
Netflix is also debuting Tyler Perry’s first project with the streamer, a thriller called A Fall From Grace, on Jan. 17.
And if you’re longing for new episodes of Queer Eye—or you’re a Project Runway fan—set your sights on Next In Fashion, a new fashion design competition show hosted by the Fab Five’s Tan France and model-designer Alexa Chung. The series premieres on Jan. 29.
Here’s everything new on Netflix in January 2020—and what’s leaving. (And since most of these options come later in the month, there’s still time to get in your non-TV-related objectives.)
Here are the Netflix originals coming out in January 2020
Available TBD
Dracula
What the Love! With Karan Johar
Available Jan. 1
Ghost Stories
Messiah
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor
Spinning Out
The Circle
Available Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series
Thieves of the Wood
Available Jan. 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season
All the Freckles in the World
Available Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson
Available Jan. 8
Cheer
Available Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen
Giri / Haji
Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 4
The Inbestigators: Season 2
Medical Police
Scissor Seven
Until Dawn
Zumbo’s Just Desserts: Season 2
Available Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude
Available Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
Available Jan. 15
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6
Available Jan. 16
NiNoKuni
Available Jan. 17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!
Available Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2
Available Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty
Word Party: Season 4
Available Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Available Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride
October Faction
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac: Season 1 / Part 2
Available Jan. 24
The Sun
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3
The Ranch: The Final Season
Rise of Empires: Ottoman
Available Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India
Available Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo
Available Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis
Next In Fashion
Night on Earth
Omniscient
Available Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey
The Stranger
Available Jan. 31
37 Seconds
BoJack Horseman: Season 6 (Part B)
Diablero: Season 2
I AM A KILLER: Season 2
Luna Nera
Ragnarok
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2020
Available Jan. 1
Good Girls: Season 2
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan’s Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya: Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Available Jan. 10
The Evil Dead
Available Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Available Jan. 14
The Master
Available Jan. 15
Big Fat Liar
Available Jan. 16
Steve Jobs
Available Jan. 17
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Available Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Available Jan. 22
Playing With Fire: Season 1
Available Jan. 23
The Queen
Available Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Available Jan. 30
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
Available Jan. 31
American Assassin
Here is everything leaving Netflix in January 2020
Leaving Jan. 11
Becoming Jane
Leaving Jan. 12
The Fighter
Maron: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Jan. 15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
Leaving Jan. 17
Short Term 12
Leaving Jan. 31
Æon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur: Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something’s Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland