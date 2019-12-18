Australia Just Experienced Its Hottest Day on Record. Temperatures Are Expected to Climb Even Higher

A swimmer jumps from the Port Noarlunga Jetty in Adelaide, Australia on Dec. 17, 2019.
David Mariuz—AAP Image/AAP
By Associated Press
3:51 AM EST

(SYDNEY) — Australia experienced its hottest day on record and temperatures are expected to soar even higher as heatwave conditions embrace most of the country.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature across the country of 40.9 degrees Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) Tuesday beat the record of 40.3 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) from Jan. 7, 2013.

“This hot air mass is so extensive, the preliminary figures show that yesterday was the hottest day on record in Australia, beating out the previous record from 2013 and this heat will only intensify,” bureau meteorologist Diana Eadie said in a video statement on Wednesday.

The weather bureau said temperatures in southern and central Australia on Thursday may reach between 8 and 16 degrees higher than normal.

On Wednesday temperatures soared to 47.7 Celsius (118 Fahrenheit) in Birdsville, Queensland, 46.9 Celsius (116 Fahrenheit) in Mandora, Western Australia and similar levels in southern and central Australia.

The highest temperature reliably recorded in any location in Australia was 50.7 Celsius (123 Fahrenheit) in January 1960, at Oodnadatta, a desert settlement in outback South Australia .

Related Stories

High temperatures and strong winds are also fanning bushfires around Australia, including more than 100 in New South Wales state where heat and smoke have caused an increase in hospital admissions.

Cooler conditions are forecast from Friday.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Japanese Journalist Awarded Damages in High-Profile #MeToo Case
2

Becoming a Meme Sensation Cost 'Kombucha Girl' Her Day Job. Her New Career Move Is More Exciting
3

Archaeologists in Greece Find 3,500-Year-Old Royal Tombs
4

What to Know About the U.S. Presidents Who’ve Been Impeached
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE