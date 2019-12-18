(HOUSTON) — A federal judge on Tuesday ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is liable for damages to a group of Houston-area homes and businesses that were flooded by two federally owned reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey because the inundation was due to how the federal government built and maintained the dams.

The ruling by Senior U.S. Judge Charles Lettow on the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington. D.C. is part of a test case involving 13 properties located upstream of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs that were flooded during Harvey in 2017.

Attorneys for the property owners said the Corps of Engineers knew for decades the reservoirs’ capacity would exceed federal land and inundate homes and businesses on adjacent private property.

Their lawyers say structures upstream of the reservoirs were built in areas known as flood pools, where water collects as the dams fill up. Their attorneys say the federal government doesn’t own all the land that encompasses this flood pool and a portion of the flood pool is on private property.

In his 46-page ruling, Lettow wrote that “the flooding that occurred was the direct result of calculated planning.”

“Here, the evidence demonstrates the Corps was aware or should have been aware since the initial construction of the dams and at every point onward, that the flood pools in the Addicks and Barker Reservoirs would at some point (and thereafter) exceed the government-owned land, inundating private properties,” Lettow wrote.

The judge’s ruling came after a two-week trial in May in Houston in which more than 30 witnesses testified.

“The government was responsible for creating an emergency, and these citizens were the innocent victims of those calculated decisions. We look forward to pushing the case through the damages phase and achieving justice for the upstream flood victims,” said Daniel Charest, one of the attorneys for the residents and business owners, who are among hundreds of lawsuits filed in connection with flooding from the two reservoirs.

Lettow’s ruling means upstream property owners are eligible to seek certification as a class and move the case to trial to determine damages, Charest said.

An email seeking comment from the U.S. Department of Justice, which represents the Corps of Engineers, was not immediately returned Tuesday night.

During the May trial, William Shapiro, a Justice Department, had argued Harvey was a “historically large rainfall event” that was unprecedented and “flooding in a storm of this size was inevitable.”

The home and business owners allege the federal government violated the takings clause of the Fifth Amendment, which states private property can’t be taken for public use without just compensation.

Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, 2017, killed 68 people and caused an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas. In the Houston area, Harvey caused 36 deaths and flooded more than 150,000 homes.

Around the reservoirs, located about 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of downtown Houston, more than 10,000 properties flooded.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

When it doesn’t rain, land around the two dams, built more than 70 years ago, is dry, green space with parks. Many residents who flooded said they were unaware their homes were built on land used as a reservoir.

During heavy rainfall events, the dams are closed to collect water from local bayous and creeks and ensure it doesn’t flow at an uncontrolled rate downstream to downtown Houston and the Houston Ship Channel.

Houses downstream of the dams also flooded when officials released water after concerns the reservoirs could fail. Homeowners who were flooded downstream have also sued and their lawsuits are being handled separately.

Contact us at editors@time.com.