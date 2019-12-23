50 Cent Bought His Son an Unlimited Toys ‘R’ Us Shopping Spree for Christmas, So Top That Santa

Rapper 50 Cent just gave his 7-year-old son a Christmas present that is so outlandishly over-the-top that no mere mortal parent could possibly top it.

According to USA Today, Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, brought his family to the Toys “R” Us store in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., on Saturday. A camera crew followed the family and captured the moment 50 Cent ruined it for the rest of us by telling his son, Sire, “You can have whatever you see. All of it’s yours, really, so you might as well pick out whatever you want, right?”

That’s right, he basically bought his son an entire Toys “R” Us. Can even Santa Claus compete with that?

To rub it in, the rapper shared a video of their trip on his Twitter account, where Sire can be seen choosing toys and meeting Geoffrey, the chain’s giraffe mascot.

Photos of what most kids might deem the Greatest Christmas Presents Ever were also shared on Sire’s Instagram account, which according to USA Today is run by his mother, Amber Joy.

She captioned the photo, “When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did 😱🤩❤️ Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!”

50 Cent may have a particular affinity for Toys “R” Us as both have declared bankruptcy in recent years. The rapper filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2015, while Toys “R” Us closed up shop in 2018 before reorganizing as Tru Kids Inc. and reopening two brick and mortar locations, one in Houston and this one in New Jersey.

