TIME Studios to Launch Groundbreaking Experiential Project The March at the DuSable Museum in Chicago, February 2020

(New York, NY, December 18, 2019) — TIME’s Emmy-award winning division TIME Studios will debut its groundbreaking immersive project The March as an experiential exhibit on February 28, 2020 at the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago, IL, the first independent African American history museum in the country. The March brings the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech to virtual reality for the first time.

The March exhibit at the DuSable Museum will feature several levels of immersion, including spatial audio and a genre-pushing ten minute virtual reality experience, to present the most realistic digital rendering of a human ever created with the recreation of Dr. King delivering the iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. The exhibit will run from February 28, 2020 until November 2020.

Martin Luther King Jr. gives his "I Have a Dream" speech to a crowd during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963. Bettmann/Corbis

Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and producer, Viola Davis and actor and producer Julius Tennon, along with their award-winning production company JuVee Productions, serve as executive producers for The March. The project is created with the support of Intellectual Properties Management, Inc. (Licensor of the Estate of Martin Luther King, Jr.), which granted TIME development rights for the project. As a champion of the communities they serve, American Family Insurance has made The March possible as the project’s Presenting Sponsor, supporting this first of its kind educational experience that will teach and inspire audiences through innovative technology.

“The March will bring the action of this historic event to audiences in an unprecedented way through the technological innovation and commitment to accuracy and impact that TIME applies to all of its journalism,” said TIME Editor in Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

“The first exhibition of The March at the DuSable Museum will allow visitors of all ages to powerfully witness and participate in history first-hand, like never before,” said TIME Editorial Director of Immersive Experiences Mia Tramz. “The March provides an educational and historically accurate experience through the use of the most ambitious and complex VR techniques to date, while also introducing the next generation of creators to immersive technology.”

“Chicago has always been an epicenter of civil rights leadership, and the DuSable Museum of African American History is proud to be the premier location for The March,” said President & CEO of the DuSable Museum Perri L. Irmer. “To be able to experience Dr. King’s 1963 March on Washington in this state-of-the-art virtual reality exhibit is an amazing opportunity, especially for our young people to connect with the civil rights movement and inspire our ongoing pursuit of social and racial justice that is still a hard fought battle – even today.”

The March is co-created by TIME’s Emmy-award winning Mia Tramz and industry leading immersive storyteller Alton Glass of GRX Immersive Labs. To create The March, TIME Studios partnered with the V.A.L.I.S.studio, Academy Award-nominated immersive media studio RYOT, Academy Award-winning visual effects and immersive studio Digital Domain, award-winning JuVee Productions and strategic advisor CAA. In addition to Viola Davis and Julius Tennon of Juvee Productions, Executive Producers for the project include Mia Tramz and Ian Orefice of TIME Studios, Peter Martin of V.A.L.I.S.studio, Jake Sally of RYOT and John Canning of Digital Domain. Ari Palitz of V.A.L.I.S.studio is lead producer of the project. Dr. Karcheik Sims-Alvarado is the project’s historical advisor.

The exhibit was designed by award-winning experience design studio Local Projects.

To watch a behind the scenes video on the making of The March and for updates on the project, visit: time.com/the-march

