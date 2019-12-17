A disturbing video released by the New York City Police Department shows what looks like two men grabbing and kidnapping a girl off the street.

An Amber Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Karol Sanchez, who was walking with her mother around 11:20 p.m. Monday night in the Bronx on Eagle Avenue, when a beige four-door sedan pulled up to them, according to police.

Two men then get out of the car, grabbed Sanchez and dragged her into the vehicle, according to police. They then drove away, leaving Sanchez’s mother at the scene.

Authorities added that there were two additional men in the car and all of them were wearing dark clothing. They’re asking for anyone with information about the abduction to come forward.

Sanchez is approximately 5’5″, 150 pounds and was last seen in a blue bubble jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

