Parents Have Officially Won the Holidays With These Chaotic Christmas Cards That Got Better Each Year

In the movies, Christmastime is often depicted as the most magical time of the year to spend with children. But in real life, kids can sometimes be a handful during the holiday season.

Luckily, this mom and dad are here to share in your holiday parenting woes with Christmas cards that say it all.

Spanning from 2014-2019, the now viral cards, which have been upvoted over 54,000 times on Reddit, hilariously documents all the holiday hijinks their now three kids have gotten up to over the years.

While the situations, ranging from the two older kids climbing onto the roof to hang a sign for Santa to the baby flying away on a drone, depicted on the cards are clearly posed, the message behind them rings true.

“For 6 years I’ve tried to capture the essence of raising kids in our Christmas cards,” Reddit user @kakalacky_guy, who seems to be the kids’ dad, captioned the post. “Here is this year’s card.”

Don’t worry parents, you’re not alone.

