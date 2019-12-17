Customer Singing Her Complex Starbucks Order Gives Us the Buzziest TikTok Song of Winter

A young woman singing her way through a Starbucks order has become a flash point online. The video was posted to TikTok by the username @inhertower, although it appears to have since moved to user @sheiskings, as it makes its way around Twitter and YouTube.

In the video, the woman sings her way through a complex Starbucks order to the barista standing at the drive-thru window. This includes a guava white tea lemonade with light ice, an iced coffee with one pump of pumpkin spice, and an extra cup with just ice. “And thanks for being so nice,” she finished, singing to the young man preparing her order.

The song is undeniably catchy and, since TikTok videos run on a loop, after a few listens, it will be hard to get the rhyming tune out of your head. If you happen to also enjoy coffee with one pump of pumpkin spice, don’t be surprised if you find yourself tempted to sing your order at Starbucks the next time you roll through.

The barista in the video is smiling, and seems to be unbothered by the serenade, saying, “That was cra—I didn’t expect that!” But it has drawn some criticism from folks on the internet, who are less convinced it was fair for her to make him a participant in her quest for a viral moment.

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts with many noting that if they were the drive-thru worker, they wouldn’t be able to hide their annoyance.

She has posted several videos to TikTok of her singing her way through her Starbucks order to a tune out of Lizzo’s songbook, and even a Krispy Kreme one, and in one video, expressing her hope that the videos go viral.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Despite the online critiques, the video has racked up 14.3 million views and 6.6 million likes on TikTok.

Contact us at editors@time.com.