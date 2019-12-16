One Dad's Commitment to Homemade Airport Signs Cannot Be Topped or Stopped

By Megan McCluskey
3:40 PM EST

There’s officially a new dad at the top of the viral dad leaderboard.

On Sunday, Twitter user Courtney Payne graciously shared a series of photos that she has snapped of her dad picking her up from the airport — each time with a different sign and sometimes even in costume. The signs range from a holiday-themed scroll that reads “Santa’s Naughty List: Courtney Payne” — coupled with an elf costume — to a plain banner that simply reads “Kardashian.”

“Every time my dad picks me up from the airport he makes a sign…,” Payne captioned the post, which has been liked over 27,000 times and retweeted over 2,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Payne later also shared a video of her dad responding to the news that her post had started to go viral, explaining that he simply couldn’t believe that she would be able to get thousands upon thousands of people to react to the photos. “There’s no way you can get that many people,” he says in the clip. “You don’t know that many people.”

Think again, dad.

