Camille Schrier has been crowned Miss America 2020.

Schrier, who edged out 50 of her fellow competitors for the title, is a graduate of Virginia Tech, a current doctor of pharmacy student at Virginia Commonwealth University and 2019’s Miss Virginia.

“Science is a talent. And it’s my mission to show kids that science is fun,” said Schrier, 24, on Thursday evening from Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.

Along with the title of Miss America, the biochemist will win a $50,000 scholarship, a six-figure salary and work with “professionals passionate about creating more opportunities for women,” according to a representative for the organization.

During her talent portion, Schrier demonstrated the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide by adding potassium iodide to hydrogen peroxide, food coloring and dish soap. “Don’t try this at home,” she joked. For the demonstration’s big finish, spouts of colorful foam rocketed out of the beakers.

Schrier’s unique talent—science—matched her impact initiative about drug safety and abuse prevention emphasizing bringing the opioid crisis in the U.S. to an end.

The runner-up, Miss Georgia Victoria Hill showcased her talent of singing opera and social impact presentation encouraging more Americans to participate in foster care. “Please help me flip the script on foster care,” Hill, 20, said onstage.

Queer Eye culture aficionado Karamo Brown, singer Kelly Rowland and actor Lauren Ash judged the competition, which aired on NBC. Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez of Access Hollywood hosted the evening.

This year’s competition comes a year after the Miss America Organization announced in June of 2018 that it would do away with its swimsuit competition for the first time in close to a century.

It’s been a landmark year for pageants. Nia Franklin’s historic 2019 win made her the first of five major pageant winners of major pageants that each had a black woman wearing the crown. Most recently, Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh, became Miss World earlier this month, joining Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris. It was the first time in history that all five titles were held by black women simultaneously.

While Thursday’s live broadcast crowned Schrier as Miss America 2020, contestants participated in preliminary rounds earlier in the week. The competition segments of Thursday’s telecast included interview questions, a talent segment and a social impact initiative presentation.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.