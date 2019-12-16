You may not be able to get your hands on Baby Yoda toys until next year, but with this genius kitchen hack, you can at least incorporate the little green guy into the treat portion of your holiday celebrations.

Thanks to Twitter user J.R. McGrail, we now know it’s possible to make nearly perfect Baby Yoda cookies by chopping off the head of an angel-shaped cookie cutter. Since McGrail tweeted out this out-of-this-galaxy tip on Sunday, the tweet has been liked over 31,000 times and retweeted over 6,000.

The steps for creating a shockingly accurate cookie dough rendering of the Child, as Disney calls the baby of Yoda’s species that quickly became the breakout star of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian, are simple: Cut the head off of your angel cookie cutter, cut your cookies, bake and decorate!

With the addition of some green, brown and white icing, you’ll have batches of delicious Baby Yoda cookies ready to serve in no time.

