Georgia Man Arrested After Calling Police 3 Times to Confess to His Crimes

By Associated Press
4:55 PM EST

(BOSTON, Ga.) — A man apparently felt so bad about breaking the law that he called police three times to confess, according to police in Georgia.

Lt. Tim Watkins of the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office told the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that a man called at 5 a.m. Friday to say he had stolen a car in Thomasville and was about 12 miles (20 kilometers) away in the smaller town of Boston.

A Boston police officer went looking for the Chevrolet Impala and 29-year-old Quent Rashed Lankford, but could find neither. Lankford called back again, and finally called a third time to say he had broken into a convenience store and was drinking beer.

“He wanted to confess and turn himself in,” Watkins said. “He called three times.”

That was enough for Boston police to track down and arrest Lankford. The car was later found in Thomasville.

Lankford was charged with second-degree burglary, and theft charges are pending. He’s jailed awaiting a bail hearing. It’s unclear if Lankford has a lawyer.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Dog Dancing Up a Storm in the Kitchen Is the True Party Animal of the Season
2

Tennessee Pastor Gets 38 Years After Allegedly Citing Bible Verse to Lure Underage Victim for Sex
3

Here’s What Happens When a Bald Eagle and Pink Octopus With a Death Grip Battle It Out
4

Child, 5, Carries Toddler Through -31 Degree Cold
EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE