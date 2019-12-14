China Welcomes First Steps in Trade War It Blames on U.S.

Vice Minister of Commerce and Deputy International Trade Representative Wang Shouwen speaks during the State Council Information Office press conference in Beijing on December 13, 2019.
Noel Celis––Getty Images
By Ken Moritsugu / AP
9:42 AM EST

(BEIJING) — China expressed cautious optimism Saturday about a first-step trade agreement that dials down a trade war it blames the U.S. for starting.

Chinese experts and news media joined government officials in saying the deal would reduce uncertainty for companies, at least in the short term. They remained cautious, saying both sides will have to show a willingness to compromise to resolve the more fundamental differences between them.

“It at least stabilizes the situation and lays a foundation for the next round of trade talks or canceling additional tariffs in the future,” said Tu Xinquan, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing. “I cannot predict what achievement can be made during the future talks.”

The two countries announced a “Phase 1″ agreement Friday under which the U.S. will reduce tariffs and China will buy more U.S. farm products. Chinese officials said the nine-chapter text, which includes intellectual property, technology transfer, financial services and dispute settlement, has to undergo legal and translation review before it can be signed.

Related Stories

At a late night news conference in Beijing, timed to coincide with the U.S. morning, the officials said the United States would begin phasing out tariffs on Chinese imports, rather than continue to raise them. The deal was announced just two days before higher tariffs were set to kick in. China would make similar tariff cuts, the officials said, but they gave no details.

China portrayed the agreement as in line with the opening up of its economy and the deepening of its economic reforms. Increased imports of high-quality products from the United States and elsewhere will “meet the growing needs of the people for a better life,” said Wang Shouwen, a deputy commerce minister and trade negotiator.

Bai Ming, an economic expert described as being close to the commerce ministry, told the state-owned Global Times newspaper that the U.S. tariff cuts demonstrate a positive attitude.

“They are not showing enough of it, but it’s an improvement,” he was quoted as saying.

In a separate piece, the Global Times called the agreement a new beginning. It pointed to stock market gains in recent days as word of a possible deal emerged. The dispute between the world’s two largest economies had rattled markets and depressed global growth.

“China and the U.S. have been locked in a trade war for about 20 months and neither side could overwhelm the other to recklessly impose its own will on the other,” said the newspaper, which is known for its nationalistic views.

It added, though, that both countries are capable of prolonging the trade war, and that resolving their differences will require patient negotiations.

“Rome was not built in a day,” it wrote.

___

Associated Press researcher Henry Hou contributed to this report.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Dog Dancing Up a Storm in the Kitchen Is the True Party Animal of the Season
2

Here’s What Happens When a Bald Eagle and Pink Octopus With a Death Grip Battle It Out
3

Child, 5, Carries Toddler Through -31 Degree Cold
4

Tennessee Pastor Gets 38 Years After Allegedly Citing Bible Verse to Lure Underage Victim for Sex

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE