Queen Elizabeth Hiring 'Digital Engagement' Expert to Run Her Social Media Channels

The Royal Family is recruiting a new social media maven to run the family’s accounts, according to a new job description. Haven’t you always wanted to persuade the Queen to film a TikTok dance challenge, crown and all?

“It’s knowing your content will be viewed by millions. We are recruiting a Head of Digital Engagement to be based at Buckingham Palace. Apply here,” says a LinkedIn ad which has already prompted more than 200 people to apply. From $60,000 to $66,700 a year — depending on experience — the new head of digital engagement will oversee the royal family’s social media accounts, develop digital strategies and manage a small team of digital media specialists. Other benefits include free lunch and 33 vacation days.

The queen famously sent her first tweet in 2014 while visiting a British museum, having been invited by the director of London’s Science Museum to share the opening of an exhibit on social media. But that doesn’t mean she has time to keep her Facebook status updated day-to-day.

And the job doesn’t just mean you’ll get to spend your days crafting appropriately-regal royal hashtags and/or retouching corgi selfies. The ideal candidate, the ad says, has managed high profile social media accounts before and has experience with content management systems and analytics tools. “This is your opportunity to use your digital expertise to deliver the exceptional,” the full ad on the family’s website says.

“With an eye to the future, you’ll work to hone and shape our digital communications through understanding new technologies and stimulating creativity,” it adds. “The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all you do. And having your work shared around the world will be the biggest reward.”

The Royal Family’s social media accounts include 6.9 million followers on Instagram, about 5 million likes on Facebook and 4.1 followers on Twitter.

Other current vacancies at the palace include a ticket sales and information assistant, a senior IT auditor and a director of royal travel.

