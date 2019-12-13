There’s a longstanding theory that all food can be categorized as either a soup, salad or sandwich. Depending on who you ask, a hot dog is a sandwich, a cup of yogurt is soup, and a bowl of pasta could be salad.

For sandwich enthusiast and Desus & Mero producer Josh Gondelman, however, a sandwich was also a salad, thanks to the greens enthusiasm of his local bodega. Gondelman took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of the turkey sandwich he ordered, which had a 1:1 ratio of spinach to turkey and bread.

“I don’t know what message she’s trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich,” he quipped in his tweet caption. His salad-as-a-sandwich predicament resonated with the Internet, with the tweet receiving over 56k likes and over 3k retweets.

Gondelman later tweeted that he took out the plethora of spinach from his sandwich and ate it as a salad with a fork.

See his salad-sandwich below.

