Entire Salad Appears in Man's Sandwich for Sneaky Unknown Reasons

By Cady Lang
1:14 PM EST

There’s a longstanding theory that all food can be categorized as either a soup, salad or sandwich. Depending on who you ask, a hot dog is a sandwich, a cup of yogurt is soup, and a bowl of pasta could be salad.

For sandwich enthusiast and Desus & Mero producer Josh Gondelman, however, a sandwich was also a salad, thanks to the greens enthusiasm of his local bodega. Gondelman took to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of the turkey sandwich he ordered, which had a 1:1 ratio of spinach to turkey and bread.

“I don’t know what message she’s trying to send, but the lady at my bodega snuck an entire salad into my turkey sandwich,” he quipped in his tweet caption. His salad-as-a-sandwich predicament resonated with the Internet, with the tweet receiving over 56k likes and over 3k retweets.

Gondelman later tweeted that he took out the plethora of spinach from his sandwich and ate it as a salad with a fork.

Related Stories

See his salad-sandwich below.

 

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Dog Dancing Up a Storm in the Kitchen Is the True Party Animal of the Season
2

Child, 5, Carries Toddler Through -31 Degree Cold
3

Hong Kong Protestors Win TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year Reader Poll
4

Employee Dies After Shooting at Dart Container Facility in Georgia

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE