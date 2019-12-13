1 Person Shot At Dart Container Facility in Georgia

An employee was shot at a container plant in Georgia early Friday morning, the company said. Authorities are still searching for the shooter.

The gunman walked into a Dart Container Corporation facility in Conyers, Georgia, about 25 miles southeast of Atlanta, and shot the person, a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to the Associated Press. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m., prompting the building to be evacuated.

The shooting victim’s condition is currently unclear. The person was taken to a hospital, the AP reports.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said it was responding to reports of shots at the company in a Facebook post.

“We ask the community to stay clear of that area as this is still a very active scene and we are still trying to gather more details,” the post said.

Rockdale County Sheriff’s spokesperson Lee Thomas told the AP the gunman is believed to have left the premises and that police are looking for the person.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown, Rockdale County Public Schools said.

