A new program in Topeka, Kansas, offers incentives worth up to $15,000 to bring workers to the city.
The “Choose Topeka” pilot program from economic development groups in Topeka and Shawnee County will pay people up to $10,000 if they rent and $15,000 if they buy a home, according to a statement from the Greater Topeka Partnership.
The program — a combined effort from GO Topeka, a part of the Greater Topeka Partnership, and the Joint Economic Development Organization — will match employer funds to attract workers to Topeka. The development groups and employers will split the costs of the incentive funds, according to the statement.
“Choose Topeka was created with the intention of investing in employees to live and work in Topeka and Shawnee County, so that we may foster an ‘intentional community,’ one of community support builders,” said Barbara Stapleton, vice president of business retention and talent initiatives at GO Topeka.
Funds will be available to between 40 and 60 new residents in Topeka, according to the statement. People who move to Topeka are required to live and work in the community for a year before they can receive the money, which can be used for “all types of moving related expenses.”
“Moving costs alone to move to 1-2 bedroom apartment can range from $4,000 to $7,000 and for a 3-4 bedroom home, range from $10,000 to $16,000, depending on the distance and location,” the statement reads.
The program was approved Wednesday and is set to roll out in 2020.