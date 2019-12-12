New Zealand Military Launches Risky Operation to Recover Bodies of 8 Victims From Volcanic Eruption

Relatives of volcano victim Hayden Marshall-Inman visit a flower tribute on the waterfront in Whakatane, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. The volcano on White Island has continued venting steam and mud, delaying plans by authorities to recover the bodies of victims from the volcano site. Authorities believe there are eight bodies that remain on the island following the Dec. 9 eruption.
Mark Baker—AP
By Steve McMorran / AP
2:23 PM EST

(WHAKATANE, New Zealand) — New Zealand police and military specialists have launched a risky operation to recover the bodies of eight victims of a volcanic eruption on an island that has left at least eight others dead.

Just after first light Friday, two helicopters from the New Zealand Defence Force lifted off from the township of Whakatane and began the 50-kilometer (30-mile) journey to White Island off New Zealand’s eastern coast.

Eight military specialists wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses will land to try to recover the bodies. Scientists have warned that gases on the island after Monday’s eruption are so toxic and corrosive that a single inhalation could be fatal.

