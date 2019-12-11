5-Year-Old Does the Absolute Coolest Friendship Dance Every Time He Spots His Buddy

By Rachel E. Greenspan
4:46 PM EST

You know that feeling when you’re so excited to see your friend that you dance up and down a little bit? Well, you were probably not nearly as excited as these two kiddos from Salinas, Calif., who have gone viral for their legendary routine.

Carlos Rosales shared the video of his 5-year-old little brother, Christopher, on Monday. “My little brother always does this when he sees his friend,” Rosales wrote.

The viral video has 1.8 million views on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon, because everyone can get into content this wholesome—and there’s nothing quite so sweet as this.

Rosales, the man behind the viral tweet, tells TIME that the dance came from Fortnite, the video game that took over the world.

Perfectly enough, the dance—which involves moving your arms and legs at once—is called “Best Mates,” and it’s one of the options gamers can make their characters do.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.

