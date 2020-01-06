Standing out on an awards show red carpet surrounded by Hollywood swanning in their finest looks is no easy feat, but Billy Porter somehow manages to do so deftly and consistently. The Pose star and longtime Broadway veteran has become the MVP of sensational red carpet fashion of late, effectively stealing the show during the awards show circuit.

Take for example his elegant look for the 2019 Oscars, a velvet Tuxedo jacket paired with a sweeping, magnificent ballgown from designer Christian Siriano — the look generated as much buzz as the winners of Hollywood’s biggest night and opened up thoughtful conversations about gender and identity. Or consider the striking entrance Porter made while attending the 2019 Met Gala, where he, resplendent in a gold The Blonds bodysuit inspired by Diana Ross and the Egyptian sun god Ra, was carried into the coveted fashion ball on a golden palanquin carried by six shirtless men.

All of which to say is that whenever there’s a red carpet, Porter always delivers, making the compelling case that serving looks for a red carpet event can be just as much fun (if not more) than the actual event itself. Ahead of this awards season, here’s a look back at Porter’s most memorable and outrageous looks.

2020 Golden Globes: Custom Alex Vinash gown

Billy Porter attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic/Getty Images

Porter cut an angelic figure in a dazzling white custom Alex Vinash gown at the 2020 Golden Globes, a look that he described as fitting for the category of “Blaque Swan” on his Instagram.

2019 Golden Globes: Custom Randi Rahm suit and cape

Billy Porter arrives at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awardsat The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Steve Granitz—WireImage/Getty Images

Porter’s dapper custom suit and cape were hand-embroidered and took six months to prepare ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes.

2019 Oscars: Christian Siriano gown

Billy Porter attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Dan MacMedan—Getty Images

Porter described his magnificent black velvet Christian Siriano ballgown and matching tuxedo jacket as “political art.”

2019 Met Gala: The Blonds bodysuit

Billy Porter attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Taylor Hill—FilmMagic/Getty Images

For fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, Porter drew inspiration from Diana Ross, to channel Egyptian sun god, Ra.

2019 Tony Awards: Custom Celestino Couture

Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City. Sean Zanni—Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Porter’s gender-fluid evening suit, which featured a sweeping train and 30,000 Swarovski crystals, was made out of upcycled curtains from the Broadway production of Kinky Boots, the show that Porter earned a Tony for in 2013. Porter selected the uterus-esque look to center the current conversations about reproductive rights in America.

2019 Peabody Awards: Celestino Couture

Billy Porter attends the 78th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 18, 2019 in New York City. John Lamparski—WireImage/Getty Images

Porter’s Celestino Couture gown for the 2019 Peabody Awards was made of upcycled materials for a striking and sustainable look.

Pose Season 2 Premiere: Francis Libiran

Billy Porter wearing dress by Francis Libiran attends FX POSE Season 2 Premiere at The Plaza Hotel on June 5, 2019. Lev Radin—Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

Porter’s matador-inspired look featured a bolero jacket and a sweeping ruffled overskirt that took two and a half months to create.

2019 WorldPride NYC: TK

Billy Porter attends the WorldPride NYC 2019 March on June 30, 2019 in New York City. Roy Rochlin—Getty Images

Porter turned to his Oscars collaborator Christian Siriano for this tulle rainbow gown he sported for WorldPride in NYC.

2019 The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Billy Porter performs in"The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical Fashion Show" at The Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 9, 2019 in New York City. Bruce Glikas—WireImage/Getty Images

As the star of The Blonds’ Moulin Rouge! New York Fashion Week performance, Porter wore a dazzling white custom look by them.

Roksanda Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Show

Billy Porter attends 'Roksanda S/S 2020' fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2019 London on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Santiago Felipe—Getty Images

Porter donned a voluminous Roksanda frock for the label’s Spring/Summer 2020 show in London.

Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2020 Runway Show

Billy Porter attends 'Richard Quinn S/S 2020' fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2019 London on September 16, 2019 in London, England. Santiago Felipe—Getty Images

Porter accessorized his floral Richard Quinn look with fuchsia gloves and a feathered hat.

2019 Emmy Awards: Michael Kors suit and Stephen Jones hat

Billy Porter poses at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz—WireImage/Getty Images

Porter made pinstripes glam with his jewel-embellished Michael Kors suit and a sweeping Stephen Jones hat.

