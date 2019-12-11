‘Tis the season for strangely sized and impractical accessories. The micro-bag trend has been here to stay for over a year now—TIME Entertainer of the Year Lizzo most recently rocked a teeny tiny Valentino purse at the American Music Awards—but there’s a new sheriff in town, and he is an extremely large backpack wreaking havoc throughout New York City’s subway system.

Taking off your backpack to make room for others is an unspoken (actually, it’s sometimes quite rudely shouted) rule of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s overcrowded Subway cars. But apparently, fashion house Moschino has designed a bag so big that MTA riders now have something even more stressful to deal with.

“You come on the subway during rush hour in this @Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight,” fashion writer Tyler McCall said in a tweet on Monday, attaching a video of every New Yorker’s nightmare.

The viral seven-second clip, showing a subway rider sauntering through the car with an almost human-sized red bag, has amassed nearly 200,000 views as of Wednesday morning. Many other defeated New Yorkers chimed in. “It’s like @Moschino peered into my deepest, darkest nightmares and wanted to haunt me forever and forever,” said journalist Jen Chung.

The brand’s design is intentionally subway-stress-inducing, considering the backpack debuted in its Prefall 2020 show at the New York Transit Museum in Brooklyn—the same day as McCall’s subway sighting. Guests of designer Jeremy Scott’s show entered with giant Subway cards, according to Popsugar. Other looks featured in the collection include an oversized jacket, giant baseball cap and massive chain necklaces.

A model walks the runway during Moschino Prefall 2020 Runway Show at New York Transit Museum on Dec. 9, 2019 in Brooklyn City. Randy Brooke—Getty Images for Moschino

