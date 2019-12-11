There's a Totally Reasonable Explanation for Those Taped Up Bananas Popping Up All Over the Place

In the wake of a taped banana taking the art world — and internet — by storm over the weekend, people are getting in on the fun by taping bananas here, there and everywhere. The taped banana, which was secured to a wall with a single piece of duct tape, began garnering attention after it debuted at Miami art exhibition Art Basel as part of an installation dubbed “Comedian” that was created by artist Maurizio Cattelan.

Three buyers paid between $120,000 and $150,000 for Cattelan’s limited-edition pieces, which came with a single banana, a certificate of authenticity and instructions on how to replace the fruit, a price point that generated even more conversation surrounding the artwork.

Now, people are taking the taped banana craze to the next level by taping bananas — and other objects — just about everywhere. Actor Brooke Shields even went so far as to duct tape a banana to her face for a photo. Anything for the ‘gram, we guess.

See some of the stunts below.

