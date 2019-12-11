There's a Totally Reasonable Explanation for Those Taped Up Bananas Popping Up All Over the Place

By Megan McCluskey
11:35 AM EST

In the wake of a taped banana taking the art world — and internet — by storm over the weekend, people are getting in on the fun by taping bananas here, there and everywhere. The taped banana, which was secured to a wall with a single piece of duct tape, began garnering attention after it debuted at Miami art exhibition Art Basel as part of an installation dubbed “Comedian” that was created by artist Maurizio Cattelan.

Three buyers paid between $120,000 and $150,000 for Cattelan’s limited-edition pieces, which came with a single banana, a certificate of authenticity and instructions on how to replace the fruit, a price point that generated even more conversation surrounding the artwork.

Now, people are taking the taped banana craze to the next level by taping bananas — and other objects — just about everywhere. Actor Brooke Shields even went so far as to duct tape a banana to her face for a photo. Anything for the ‘gram, we guess.

See some of the stunts below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories

1

Greta Thunberg Is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year
2

Merriam Webster Names 'They' as Its Word of the Year for 2019
3

Meet Baby Yoda Lookalike Parmesan the Cat
4

Lizzo Is TIME's 2019 Entertainer of the Year

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE