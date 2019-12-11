STOCKHOLM (AP) — Author Peter Handke received his Nobel Literature Prize on Tuesday amid criticism of him in Sweden and abroad as an apologist for Serb war crimes in the 1990s.

Handke accepted the 9 million-kronor ($948,000) award from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a ceremony in Stockholm with the winners of other Nobels except for the peace prize, which was presented in Oslo.

The Austrian novelist and screenplay writer was given the award for “influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience,” according to the prize citation.

Handke has been a staunch supporter of the Serbs and has disputed that the massacre of 8,000 Bosnian Muslims in the town of Srebrenica was genocide.

Representatives of seven countries boycotted the awards ceremony in protest, as did a member of the Swedish Academy that chooses the literature prize winner. A member of the committee that nominates candidates for the prize resigned his post.

Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Croatia, North Macedonia, Turkey and Afghanistan boycotted the ceremony and some of those countries’ leaders denounced the prize.

“To give the Nobel Literature Prize to a racist personality can have no other meaning than to reward human rights violations,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter. Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said that “justice will prevail, not lies, denial and fake Nobel prizes.”

In the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, a war victims’ association erected a large electronic display portraying Handke as a villain standing next to skulls.

“As a citizen of Sarajevo, I am horrified with this. He is genocide denier. He claims genocide did not happen in Bosnia. We will never forget this,” said Sarajevo resident Senka Tinjak.

More than 100 protesters later demonstrated against the award in a Stockholm square.

Many journalists who covered the Bosnian war took to Twitter to denounce Handke receiving the award.

One of them, Peter Maas, told The Associated Press in Stockholm that “the ideas that Peter Handke has are extremist ideas, they are held by a discarded minority of people … The Swedish Academy, the Nobel Prize Foundation, and today the royal family of Sweden — they are the ones now throwing their weight behind these extremist ideas.”

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic congratulated Handke on his award, saying that “we consider you one of us and a true friend of Serbia.”

Handke made no mention of the issue at the later Nobel banquet in Stockholm’s ornate city hall, giving only brief allegorical comments that concluded “strawberry fields forever, wild strawberries forever.”

The awards ceremony included giving the 2018 literature prize to Olga Tokarczuk of Poland. The prize was announced this year after being postponed by the Swedish Academy, which was wracked by turmoil due to a sex scandal.

At the banquet, Tokarczuk referred to the popular movie “The Prize,” in which a man wins the literature Nobel for works his wife wrote. “No, no, please don’t worry — I solemnly declare that I wrote all my books myself,” she said to laughter.

She also invoked the first female literature laureate, Selma Lagerlof of Sweden, who won the prize 110 years ago: “I bow low to her across time and to all the other women, all the female creators who boldly exceeded the limiting roles of society imposed on them and had the courage to tell their story to the world loud and clear.”

This year’s ceremony also marked the oldest Nobel laureate ever — 97-year-old American John Goodenough, who shared the chemistry prize with M. Stanley Whittingham of State University of New York at Binghamton and Japan’s Akira Yoshino for developing lithium-ion batteries.

The physics prize went to Canadian-born James Peebles for theoretical discoveries in cosmology, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for finding a planet outside our solar system that orbits a sun-like star.

Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza and Briton Peter Ratcliffe won the medicine prize for discovering details of how the body’s cells sense and react to low oxygen levels. Ratcliffe joked to the banquet about how he and his co-winners had to endure many interviews, including superficial questions about their favorite food and favorite Beatles song. “Now we know much more about ourselves, the answers to all those questions,” he said.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology economists Abhijit Bannerjee and Esther Duflo, who are married, and Harvard’s Michael Kremer won the economic prize for research into what works and what doesn’t in the fight to reduce global poverty.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed won the peace prize for his sweeping domestic reforms and accepting a peace deal with neighboring Eritrea that ended a 20-year border conflict.

Contact us at editors@time.com.