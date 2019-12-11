Prince’s Purple Rain, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It and Elaine May’s A New Leaf are among the new entries to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry, which adds 25 films every year. The selections were announced Wednesday for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant—and reflect an emphasis on increased representation.

Founded in 1988, the National Film Registry has acted as a hall of fame of sorts for influential American movies, with the original crop consisting of standard canonical material like Casablanca, Citizen Kane and Gone With the Wind. Over the last few years, however, articles have been written about the list’s relative lack of diversity; Last year, 52 of the registry’s total of 750 films were directed by women, while only 36 were made by filmmakers of color, according to the New York Times and Refinery29.

The numbers are perhaps unsurprising given that women and people of color have faced so many obstacles to making films in Hollywood over the last century. But the registry board strove to make the list more representative of a wider spectrum of American life, and two years ago formed a task force on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The board has been asking, ‘How many more John Ford or Albert Hitchcock films do we put on the registry?,” Professor Jacqueline Stewart, who was tapped to chair the task force, told TIME. “It seems like we’ve covered a lot of those bases—and because of the sheer number of films on the registry, we absolutely have to broaden our horizons, and engage with archives and film critics and scholars and the American public to help us bring a wider variety of films into view.”

Because so few feature films across American history were led by women or people of color, Stewart and her team worked to identify less traditional filmmaking efforts. That included footage of the botanist and inventor George Washington Carver at the Tuskegee Institute in 1937, as well as the documentary Before Stonewall, directed by Greta Schiller, which looks back the LGBTQ community in 20th-century America before the 1969 Stonewall riots.

“One of the things we uncovered when we looked at the registry is that we have a long way to go in terms of reflecting LGBTQ+ experiences,” Stewart said.

This year’s list of additions, which was ultimately chosen by the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, includes seven films by female directors, the highest number of any registry class. A New Leaf, which made Elaine May the first woman to write, direct and star in a major American studio feature in 1971, was added, as was Kimberly Peirce’s 1999 Boys Don’t Cry, which stars Hilary Swank as a trans man.

Peter Sarsgaard, Hilary Swank and Brendan Sexton III in Boys Don’t Cry (1999) Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

Films made by people of color include She’s Gotta Have It, Spike Lee’s first feature-length film that was recently adapted as a television series for Netflix, and Luis Valdez’s Zoot Suit.

There are, of course, more expected selections on this year’s list, including Oliver Stone’s 1986 Oscar best picture winner Platoon, Disney’s Sleeping Beauty and the 1984 Oscar best picture winner Amadeus. Kevin Smith’s cult classic Clerks was added; it received the most votes in the public poll.

(clockwise from left Marilyn Ghigliotti, Kein Smith, Jeff Anderson and Brian O'Halloran) Clerks (1994) Courtesy beIN Media Group

Also of note is black-and-white footage that shows immigrants arriving at Ellis Island in 1903. That video can be viewed here.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Choose your country United States of America Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brazil Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Faeroe Islands Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Monaco Mongolia Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Korea Republic of Moldova Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom Virgin Islands (U.S.) Virgin Islands (British) Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Wallis and Futuna Islands Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Please enter a valid email address. Please select your country. I can confirm I have read and accept the Terms Of Use. Please check to proceed. Sign Up Now You may unsubscribe from email communication at any time. See our Privacy Policy for further details. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

The full list is below.

Amadeus (1984) Becky Sharp (1935) Before Stonewall (1984) Body and Soul (1925) Boys Don’t Cry (1999) Clerks (1994) Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) Emigrants Landing at Ellis Island (1903) Employees Entrance (1933) Fog of War (2003) Gaslight (1944) George Washington Carver at Tuskegee Institute (1937) Girlfriends (1978) I Am Somebody (1970) The Last Waltz (1978) My Name Is Oona (1969) A New Leaf (1971) Old Yeller (1957) The Phenix City Story (1955) Platoon (1986) Purple Rain (1984) Real Women Have Curves (2002) She’s Gotta Have It (1986) Sleeping Beauty (1959) Zoot Suit (1981)

Contact us at editors@time.com.